rashmika-mandanna-on-rumours-of-becoming-highest-paid-actress:-for-now,-i-am-definitely-not

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the leading actresses of South Indian film industry in a short span of time. She is one of the few actresses who are working round the clock in three different languages (Telugu, Tamil and Kannada) in the country. She also received offer to act in Bollywood, but she could not pick up the project for some reasons.

Rashmika Mandanna.PR Handout

Her growth has often paved way for the rumours on her remuneration. Recently, it was reported that she turned down the offer to star in the Bollwood remake of Telugu hit movie Jersey over remuneration. In an interview, the actress now opened up over the actress becoming the highest-paid actress of South India.

Is Rashmika Mandanna the highest-paid actress in South India?

When the interviewer asked her whether she is the now the highest-paid actress of South Indian film industry, she instantly responded, “Highest paid, who said?” Explaining her views, the Kirik Party girl claims, “I am not the highest paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven’t worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone,”

“When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it (news) is spreading. I wonder ‘dude, from where it (money) is coming and where it is going.’ I don’t have any money in the bank. I still feel like debutant,” Rashmika Mandanna says.

‘For now, I am definitely not’

According to her, the 23-year old works non-stop for six years she could be in a stage to attain the status of becoming the highest-paid actress in India. “If I have to reach there, then I have to work constantly for six years without taking a break. Then, I will be the highest paid actress. For now, I am definitely not,” Rashmika Mandanna puts an end to the rumours.

Sarileru Neekevvaru posterTwitter

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Mahesh Babu in the lead, has opened to fairly positive reviews.