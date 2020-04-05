rashmika-mandanna-birthday-special:-here’s-why-the-actress-may-be-the-next-big-part-of-telugu-cinema!

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 16: 06 [IST]

Rashmika Mandanna, probably the most sought-after leading ladies of the contemporary Telugu cinema, is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Rashmika happens to be on a higher with the trunk to back box office successes of her last two Telugu outings, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The talented actress has recently carved an excellent fanbase for herself on the list of Telugu movie audiences, with her super cute looks and amazing performances. Rashmika Mandanna will undoubtedly be next observed in the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer directed by Sukumar, which includes been tentatively titled AA20. Listed below are the factors that produce Rashmika Mandanna another big thing of the Telugu cinema. Take a glance… She Can Act! Rashmika Mandanna is actually a gifted actor, who has great potential. The actress hasn’t tried to match in to the age-old heroine mould of the Telugu cinema and contains her very own style with regards to portraying a character. We have been totally confident that Rashmika can perform wonders on the big screen if she chooses the proper characters and projects. The Comic Timing! Unlike the majority of her contemporaries, Rashmika Mandanna comes with an amazing comic timing that makes it easier on her behalf to essay humorous roles. She recently had proved exactly the same, with her performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru. With a little more polishing, she will surely excel in this aspect. The Dancing Skills! The gorgeous actress has recently proved that she can dance, with her recent films. Especially in Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress burned the screens with her graceful moves totally. This is among those factors that produce her an ideal pair for some of the young actors of the contemporary Telugu cinema. AN IDEAL Girl NEARBY! Rashmika Mandanna has all of the perfect girl-next-door qualities that produce her easily relatable for the Telugu cinema audiences. Despite being truly a non-Telugu-speaking heroine, the actress has successfully established herself as a relatable face in Telugu cinema, which can only help her in creating a successful career in the market definitely. Also Read: Here’s Why Rashmika Mandanna Said NO To Shahid Kapoor Starrer Hindi Remake Of Jersey