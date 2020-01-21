rashmika-mandanna-appears-before-i-t-officials

TikTok safety features













Rashmika Mandanna, along with father Madan Mandanna and mother Suman, appeared before the Income Tax (IT) officials on Tuesday, January 21, in Mysuru, after her residence and family properties were raided earlier last week.

Rashmika Mandanna.PR Handout

The IT department had summoned the actress to appear with documents related to investment and bank transactions at 11.30 am. According to reports, the officials had discovered unaccounted cash and a loophole in the IT returns filed by the actress. The bank transactions, proposed construction of an international school and petrol bunk and the purchase of a new coffee estate by the Mandanna family have come under the IT scanner.

The IT officials seized Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash, documents worth several crores and undeclared assets of Rs 3.94 crore, a source has told Deccan Chronicle. The report added that the Geetha Govindam actress has not paid taxes for Rs 1.5 crore.

However, Rashmika’s family reportedly issued a statement clarifying that the Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash was given for building Serenity Community Hall. During the raid, the IT officials found two PAN cards in the actress’ name and taxes were paid till 2016-17 for one among the two cards, the daily added.

However, another report has claimed that the Income Tax officials found an undeclared income of Rs 5 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna came to limelight with blockbuster Kannada movie Kirik Party. She shot to fame in a very short span of time following her entry to Telugu film industry with Chalo.

The actress is working round the clock in multiple industries and commands a big paycheck. Ironically, a few days before the raid, Rashmika was asked whether she was the highest-paid actress of south India and she responded, “I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven’t worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone.”

Rashmika Mandanna at Sarileru Neekevvaru launchTwitter

The actress was in Hyderabad for the promotional activities of her latest Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released on the Sankranthi festival.