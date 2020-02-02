rashida-tlaib-addresses-booing-hillary-clinton-at-sanders-event

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib booed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event Friday in Iowa. She addressed the incident hours later, saying in a statement she let her “disappointment” with Clinton’s recent comments about Sanders “get the best” of her.

“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created,” Tlaib wrote, referring to Sanders’ campaign slogan. “This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. However, I know what is at stake if we don’t unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020.””In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better,” she wrote.

“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country,” she added. Tlaib booed Clinton while on-stage with Dionna Langford, the Iowa co-chair of Sanders’ 2020 campaign. Langford had brought up comments Clinton recently made. Clinton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month that “nobody likes” Sanders, and that “he got nothing done” in Congress. Upon mentioning Clinton’s remarks, Langford was interrupted by boos from the crowd. She responded: “We’re not gonna boo … we’re classy here.” That was when Tlaib interjected: “No, no, I’ll boo.”The Michigan congresswoman proceeded to boo. “You all know I can’t be quiet,” she said. “No, we’re gonna boo. That’s all right, the haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”Tlaib’s choice sparked both backlash — and support — online.