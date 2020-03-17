rasheeda-frost’s-fans-went-crazy-with-excitement-when-she-revealed-that-lhhatl-is-back

Rasheeda Frost has some good news for her fans who will be spending the next couple of weeks at home. Their Mondays will be happier because Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back! Check out her post below.

‘Tonight the all-new season of #lhhatl starts at 8 pm est on @Vh1 tune in babe we backkkkkkk! #atlanta #getready #tunein,’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Fans could not be more excited, and they made sure to praise Rasheeda in the comments section.

Someone said: ‘Yeah I can’t wait to see it because I think this one is going to be better than the other love and Hip hop, but I guess we gonna have wait and see what happens in the new Season of it tonight,💙’ and another follower posted this: ‘Who is that bottom right corner y’all got a new cast member🤔 @rasheeda.’

One commenter said: ‘This is my all-time favorite love and hip hop,’ and another fan posted the following: ‘I’m watching the time right now I have been waiting for this @rasheeda.’

Another commenter said: ‘Pray for the grocery store employees who deal with thousands of people a day! More than some healthcare workers.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Congratulations on 20 years of marriage and many more. God bless you both.’

A fan told Rasheeda: ‘Was having withdrawal symptoms waiting for the new season.’

Other than this, Rasheeda shared a video on her social media account in which she’s having a blast at the Frost Bistro.

The Boss lady doesn’t seem too bothered these days by the global crisis that hit a lot of countries, including the U.S. as well, of course.

Rasheeda invites her fans to the venue and, while some people call her ignorant for not closing the restaurant, others appreciate the fact that she’s still making money moves these days.



