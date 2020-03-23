Rasheeda Frost Warns Fans: ‘Flatten The Curve, Not The Economy’ – Watch Her Video

Rasheeda Frost is thinking about the US businesses these days. The coronavirus is hitting all the countries all over the world and it’s affecting economies.

Check out the video that Rasheeda shared in order to raise awareness about the subject.

‘Now this caught my attention For anyone who has a small business, you should listen to this! But this is something everyone should hear. I couldn’t agree more!!! This is not a recession, but a Great Depression is on the brink how will we make it? #2020 #coronavirus,’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Fox News is BS Canada is giving citizens $2500 a month. Republicans only about their rich friends.’

A follower posted: ‘that’s the problem bell out for big corporations it’s not really about us it’s corporate America, and the Democrats saw it for what it was! Everyone just hears money and not thinking of the after effect.’

One commenter said: ‘Wow. You caught a good clip. What he is saying is 100% accurate. However, I’m surprised he’s talking like this on Fox News. That kind of talk is usually against the Republicans’ agenda. I’m curious what he said before and after this.’

A backer posted this: ‘Everybody gonna feel it people gotta think celebrities get paid from common people like us who supports them buy their music go to concerts buy their clothes if nobody has money they will feel it it will be a domino effect everybody right now is on edge it dont matter who u are how much money u have girl.’

Someone else said: ‘Caught mine too. We just have to keep our country, the people, and all businesses in our prayers. I wouldn’t want anyone to be homeless or lose their business. We have to be prayer Warriors.’

Rasheeda herself is trying to keep her business going these days and she’s working from home.



