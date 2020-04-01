Rasheeda Frost Shows Fans What She’s Been Cooking Lately – See Her Latest Tasty Meal

Rasheeda Frost is at home, social distancing, and she’s showing fans what she has been cooking. People are drooling after seeing the tasty meal that she prepared. Check out the video below.

‘I mean I cook 2-3 times a day FR….. I’ve cooked more in these 8-9 days, then I did the entire 2019#quarantine #dafrostfam #eatinggood,’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I’m confused… Is that from the restaurant or her kitchen looks incredible!!’ and a fan said: ‘I feel the same way been cooking and cleaning more than ever.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘We need IG live videos 🙌🏽💕 I be needing cooking ideas being the house all week,’ and a fan said: ‘That looks sooooo good! Can you please come cook for a 6 mo. Pregnant lady.’

Someone else said: ‘It looks soo good and that lemonaid Kirk b making look like it so good I am going to try that,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Damn she has Frost Bistro at home that’s why I wanted to come to ATL for good food that looks great Rasheeda❤️’

Another follower said: ‘Ok, that’s cool and all but can you drop the recipe for us, hungry folk sis?! 😩 Over here salivating lol,’ and a fan posted this: ‘Can you tell me what products I need for my hair so your video I just don’t know what all to purchase.’

Somoene else said: ‘Omg miss Rasheeda !!!! That looks so great! @rasheeda you gotta try my uncle Bobby’s seasonings and sauces it’s so good ! @bobbybrownfoods.’

The other day, Rasheeda was addressing all the ladies who are spending their time at home these days due to the coronavirus pandemic. You should check out the clip that she posted for her lady fans; followers praised the Boss Lady like there’s no tomorrow.

Rasheeda also made sure to show her fans her workout routine at home.



