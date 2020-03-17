Rasheeda Frost Shares Her Favorite Look From The Premiere Episode Of LHHATL – Fans Criticize Alexis Skyy For Being Disrespectful

Rasheeda Frost shared a photo in which she is wearing one of her favorite looks from the premiere of LHHATL. The other day she revealed for her fans that the show is back, and they can check out brand new episodes on Mondays.

A lot of followers had something to say about Alexis Skyy’s ‘disrespectful attitude.’

Check out Rasheeda’s post below.

‘Just one of my favorite looks from tonight’s premiere episode of #lhhatl what did y’all think about tonight’s episode holla at me 😘’ Rasheeda captioned her photo

Someone said: ‘It was good but how someone comes uninvited to your beautiful anniversary party and causes trouble that was So tacky.’

One other follower posted this: ‘My favorite part is them giving the speech about you & spotting my favorite Toya on the scene. They should have gave her a lil camera action lol 😩’

Someone else said: ‘I always enjoy watching #lhhatl I need a good woman like you Kirk is very lucky to call you his wife💯’

Another commenter wrote: ‘I just hope you’re not crying this season, I hope you have a pretty decent season,’ and another follower posted this: ‘I thought it was amazing you looked great‼️@rasheeda.’

One angry fan said: ‘I would beat Alexis rite up for messing up my party she wasn’t even invited, and she knew that!’

Someone else also had a few words to say: ‘Alexis Skyy could’ve waited to pull that stunt , cant never enjoy yourself without some bs going on !!!!’

One commenter also agreed with the most followers and said: ‘I think Alexis was absolutely wrong! That was so disrespectful. Congratulations on 20 years! 🎉’

Another follower said: ‘Alexis is real disrespectful for messing up the King & Queen of the show 20years anniversary and she needed to apologize cause y’all are the Top Boss @rasheeda.’

Other than this, Rasheeda has been going to work these days at the Pressed Boutique, and the Frost Bistro and some fans have been criticizing her.



