Rasheeda Frost Offers Ladies Staying At Home A Few Tips And Tricks For Healthy Hair – See The Video In Which She Flaunts Her Natural Gorgeous Hair

Rasheeda Frost is addressing all the ladies who are spending their time at home these days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the clip that she posted for her lady fans below.

‘Hair tips while sitting home! Stocked up on my favorite @camillerosenaturals hair products from @target since everybody has to stay at home for the next couple of weeks. Thank you @janell_stephens for making these game changing hair products! #affordableluxury #dontcompromisemyhair,’ Rasheeda captioned her video.

A commenter posted this: ‘Love your natural self. Not to mention that hair!’ and someone else said: ‘I use that hair crack every wash day abs in between!’

Another follower praised these products as well and said: ‘ Yes their products are awesome on your curls I love them,’ and someone else posted this message for Rasheeda: ‘I miss seeing your real hair on the show. You rock all your styles well.’

Someone else loves Rasheeda’s natural look and said: ‘You are so gorgeous naturally, pretty with makeup, but soo 🔥🔥 natural,’ and another fan posted: ‘The only lady I know that can rock the hell out of a bun. Just gorgeous.’

One other commenter had a question about Rasheeda’s skin routine and wrote: ‘@rasheeda You make me want to grow my hair back! Your skin is AMAZING! May I ask you what your skin care regimen is? #Asking4AFriend.’

Someone else praised the natural beauty that Kirk Frost’s wife is flaunting: ‘Omg your hair is so beautiful u should keep your natural hair and not wear wigs your real hair looks amazing.’

Just the other day, Rasheeda made her fans excited when she shared a video on which she was showing them her home workout routine.

The Boss Lady is a true fan of working out, and while she’s social distancing, she cannot visit the gym anymore, so she’s exercising at home.



