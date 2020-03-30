rasheeda-frost-offers-fans-a-glimpse-of-her-quarantine-workout

Rasheeda Frost is a true fan of working out, and while she’s social distancing, she cannot visit the gym anymore, so she’s exercising at home. Check out the video that she shared on her social media account.

‘This my quarantine workout 🤣🤣 getting it in I better stay focused cause I definitely find myself eating more cause I’m sitting in the house everyday so order a @whatwaistofficial waist belt & let’s go! I did 10 reps by the way 😜’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed: ‘Great workout! Looking to purchase. What size is your waist trainer?’ and another follower said: ‘Love it 💪🏼 Thanks for the inspiration. I’m about to go get some cardio in now.’

One other follower said: ‘I’m so happy to see you and hubby together and happy . Many blessings to you and your family.’

A fan posted this: ‘Rasheeda, this is the exact routine I do in the morning & every evening,’ and a commenter wrote: ‘I guess this is why your age decreases instead of increase if you tell anyone you are 25 they would believe you.’

Someone else posted: ‘I was doing this earlier!! I live on the third floor so it was up and down 30 steps 4x!! Get it anyway you can!’

A fan noted that ‘Youtube also has some amazing full body workouts no equipment needed.’

Another backer said: ‘Keep it up Rasheeda…u be looking amazing in ur outfits definitely an inspiration to get in shape!’

A follower wrote: ‘It’s really not that hard, I do this for a half-hour daily and I lost a ton of weight! It works, it really does! You go girl! You have my support!!!!😍’

In other news, Rasheeda has been thinking about the US businesses these days. The coronavirus is hitting all the countries all over the world, and it’s affecting economies.

You should check out the video that Rasheeda shared in order to raise awareness about the subject.



Post Views:

3





