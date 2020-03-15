Rasheeda Frost Is Still Working These Days At Both Her Pressed Boutique And The Frost Bistro – Fans Criticize Her

Rasheeda Frost posted a clip on her social media account in which she is inviting her fans and followers to visit her Pressed Boutique. Her hubby, Kirk Frost also said that everyone’s invited at their Frost Bistro, and he shared a video from the location on his social media account.

People were slamming him in the comments because he’s staying too close to a bunch of other people.

As you know, people are supposed to remain at home as much as possible or, at least, to keep a safe distance from one other until this wave of coronavirus outbreak passes.

Now, Rasheeda’s fans also criticized her and told her that she was supposed to stay at home.

Not everyone bashed her like this, and other people just sent their best wishes to Rasheeda and her family.

‘You can’t hear me, but I said Come holla we at Pressed….., Then heading to @frostbistro for dinner & vibes!! 😜😜’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone praised her and Kandi: ‘I swear you and Kandi are the best boss chicks in the game!!!’ and someone else said: ‘You look so beautiful as always. It’s nothing you cant wear and look amazing.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Rasheeda always said you were a Boss to like Shani O’Neal🔥🔥’ and a commenter said: ‘You always look 🔥 Rasheeda! I gotta come to visit your store, one of these days.’

A follower posted this: ‘Do you mostly wear your own clothes? I love your style @rasheeda,’ and someone else said: ‘I need you to dress me @rasheeda just one time. ❤️’

Someone else posted this: ‘@rasheeda I was at frost bistro two weeks ago and I LOVED the food & atmosphere…got to meet the hubby & my waitress Ciara was THE BOMB!!!’

Other than this, Rasheeda is living her best life together with her family.



