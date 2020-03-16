Rasheeda Frost Is Still Making Money Moves Amidst The World Crisis And Her Fans Are Here For This

Rasheeda Frost shared a video on her social media account in which she’s having a blast at the Frost Bistro. The Boss lady doesn’t seem too bothered these days by the global crisis that hit a lot of countries, including the U.S. as well, of course.

Rasheeda invites her fans to the venue and, while some people call her ignorant for not closing the restaurant, others appreciate the fact that she’s still making money moves these days.

As you know by now, a few days ago, the WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

‘You heard me….. @frostbistro Grilled Lobster Tail kinda night!!’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘U tellin your husband right u is not an employee at all you are an owner of the restaurant just like he is, and the food looks yummy. 😋’

One follower said: ‘Power couple making money moves 🙌🏾😍 I’m so happy..I love them!! 🥰’ and another commenter posted this: ‘That looks yummy. What goes with that lobster tail? Maybe I’ll check you guys out tomorrow. I need a job anyways.’

Someone else said: ‘I’ve been wearing that jean jacket duster from Pressed all week. I LOVE it!!!!’ and another follower said: ‘The food always looks so delicious. Must come taste.’

A follower told the Boss Lady the following words: ‘I can’t wait to come back to The A to visit your spot. Looks delicious,’ and one other fan said: ‘Girl when I am in the ATL I am definitely coming through. That looks delicious.’

The Frost Bistro is Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s dream come true, and their fans love the venue a lot.

A couple of days ago, Kirk also said that everyone’s invited at their Frost Bistro, and he shared a video from the location on his social media account of choice, Instagram.



