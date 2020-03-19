Rasheeda Frost Has Husband Kirk Going Wild With Her ‘Black Girl Magic’ Skin-Tight Dress — Photos Explained How They Stayed Married For 20 Years

While stuck inside, Rasheeda Frost is happily flaunting her killer curves for almost 9 million Instagram followers in a skin-tight dress with the phrase, “black girl magic,” splashed on the front.

The businesswoman, who is married to former rapper Kirk Frost, recently took to social media, where she explained that she is more or less taking part in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus.

However, while indoors, the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star is taking part in sexy photos to promote her brand.

She explained: “Might be stuck in the house now, but when it’s time to get out, ima have some cute outfits!”

Recently, Rasheeda opened about being able to stay married for 20 years despite the cheating scandals.

The mom of two stated: “I think not only has it made me stronger, but it’s also made our foundation stronger. Being on reality television, sometimes you don’t want to share because you’re embarrassed. But on some real sh-t, everybody’s life isn’t what they [pretend] it is on social media.”

She went on to explain the following about the matter: “I’ve met so many people who have been through the same thing and then it turns into a testimony. People say, ‘oh my God, you helped me make it through my situation.’ It was hurtful, painful, and it was devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that’s what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our life transparently. That’s what we signed up for, and that’s what we did.”

The former femcee continued: “I’m going, to be honest with you — a lot of times, people who speak on that could never wear my shoes. A lot of women haven’t even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can’t speak about the decisions that I make.”

She concluded: “At the end of the day, it’s my life. And I never let anybody’s opinion sway me in a direction. All I did is pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don’t follow me and don’t leave any comments. Something you deal with might be something I wouldn’t deal with, but it’s not for me to tell you what to do.”

Rasheeda keeps it real with her supporters.



