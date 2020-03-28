rasheeda-frost-flaunts-new-hair,-sending-spring-vibes

Rasheeda Frost tried out a new wig, and she looks amazing. The colorful new hair is sending fans some spring vibes, even if they’re social distancing.

‘New color…. Since I’ve been in the house I felt like glamming up hair from my friends at @diamonddynastyvirginhair,’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘So Dope on You… I don’t think I could pull these colors off,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘Her skin giving life so waiting on your routine.’

One other follower said: ‘You do absolutely NO wrong in my eyes!!!! Perfection,’ and one other fan priased the Boss Lady as well: ‘I love ur hair it’s slayed to the gods.’

A fan had an idea of a name for this wig: ‘Call her ivy waters…it’s definitely a good one girl,’ and someone else said: ‘Ariel! For the mermaid vibes! So pretty @rasheeda.’

Someone else posted this: ‘It is super cute, but for those of us that still have to go to the office for the corporate world, they will look at us like we’re freaking crazy.’

One other follower said: ‘You always look so beautiful the colors look good on you.’

Just recently, Rasheeda also had something else to tell her fans, and she highlighted the importance of flattening the curve, and nit the economy in the US amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus is hitting all the countries all over the world, and it’s affecting economies.

You should also check out the video that Rasheeda shared in order to raise awareness about the subject.

‘Now this caught my attention. For anyone who has a small business, you should listen to this! But this is something everyone should hear. I couldn’t agree more!!! This is not a recession, but a Great Depression is on the brink how will we make it? #2020 #coronavirus,’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Fans completely agreed with the video.



