rasheeda-frost-explains-how-kirk’s-affair-with-jasmine-washington-and-his-love-child,-kannon,-changed-their-marriage

Celebrity couple Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have had a very tumultuous love affair that has been riddled with heartaches and scandals, but they are still together.

The famous due from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta was heading for a divorce after it was confirmed that Kirk had an affair with Jasmine Washington, which led to the birth of their love child, Kannon.

Despite the scandals, the duo found a way to stay together and opened new businesses.

In a recent interview with Essence, Rasheeda explained how she made it work by saying: “The road can get really, really rough. You have to communicate and figure out a way to make sure you’re taking care of each other. Kirk and I have been friends, and we’ve been through our ups and our downs. The good times are really good and the bad times are bad — but they’re experiences. We understand each other a lot more, and we’re just making sure we make time for each other when it seems like things are getting kind of crazy.”

She went on to say: “I think not only has it made me stronger, but it’s also made our foundation stronger. Being on reality television, sometimes you don’t want to share because you’re embarrassed. But on some real sh-t, everybody’s life isn’t what they [pretend] it is on social media. I’ve met so many people who have been through the same thing and then it turns into a testimony. People say, ‘oh my God, you helped me make it through my situation.’ It was hurtful, painful, and it was devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that’s what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our life transparently. That’s what we signed up for, and that’s what we did.”

She added: “I’m going, being honest with you — a lot of times, people who speak on that could never wear my shoes. A lot of women haven’t even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can’t speak about the decisions that I make. At the end of the day, it’s my life. And I never let anybody’s opinion sway me in a direction. All I did is pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don’t follow me and don’t leave any comments. Something you deal with might be something I wouldn’t deal with, but it’s not for me to tell you what to do.”

The couple looks stronger now.



