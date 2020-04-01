rashami-desai-on-reports-of-sidharth-shukla-being-a-part-of-naagin-4

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18: 52 [IST]

Recently, there were reports that Sidharth Shukla will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 4. It was also said that he will be paired opposite his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star, Rashami Desai. As soon as SidRa fans heard about the same, they were extremely happy. However, Sidharth denied the report. Now, Rashami Desai has reacted to the reports. Rashami revealed to TOI that she is not aware of any such d evelopment. The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, “It is Ekta show’s she will decide who she wants to cast. I don’t know who she has finalised, but if he comes on board and is going to be a part of Naagin 4, I am sure we are going to have a lot of fun. Because as actors we are very professionals and people have enjoyed our chemistry in the past.” Although Sidharth and Rashami did not share good equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house, their chemistry in the finale act was amazing and fans loved them together. Regarding the same, the actress told the leading daily, “I had a lot of fun shooting for the finale act. We quite enjoyed shooting for the finale act. Post that act things became quite good between us. It was like a real-life scene as we actually sometimes behaved like that with other. We used to argue a lot, but once the camera used to roll, we used to behave as if nothing happened between us. While shooting for the finale act we behaved like kids.” Recently, Rashami had shared a funny scene from Dil Se Dil Tak on her Instagram and had even tagged Sidharth and other co-stars. The video made fans nostalgic. Commenting about the same, the actress said that it was a very funny and cute scene and she had fun watching it. Also Read: Sidharth & Shehnaz’s Fans Slam Devoleena For Disapproving SidNaaz’s Chemistry; Actress Hits Back