rashami-desai:-‘i-was-in-deep-depression-for-almost-four-years-and-i-really-wanted-to-leave-life’

Rashami Desai has been going through a great phase in her career at the moment. The talented actress received immense love and positive reception for her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and is currently starring the TV’s biggest franchise Naagin 4. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rashami confessed to having suffered from depression for almost four years.

She revealed, “I was in deep depression for almost four years and I really wanted to leave life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and life will give you surprises in many ways and when you are not ready to accept the reality, you somehow find it difficult.” (sic)

The Dil Se Dil Tak star then went on to add, “Professionally I was always doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, that was the only thing which helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and a reality check. Personally, whatever I was going through, I never let that affect my work.”

For the uninitiated, Rashami’s personal life has gone through many ups and downs in the past few years. She married her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu during the making of the show. But due to irreconcilable differences, the duo eventually parted ways and got divorced in 2016. The actress has previously also shared that she didn’t have a great bond with her mother, Rasila Desai before entering the Bigg Boss house, but all is well now!

