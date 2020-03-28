Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla to romance onscreen again

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are back on screen to entertain their audience and we are not talking about the rerun of Bigg Boss 13, wherein we saw a lot of drama and tension between the two.

Well, we are speaking about Colors coming up with the romantic saga Dil Se Dil Tak again.

The COVID-19 situation has given rise to a break in the TV industry which forces the GECs to air re-runs on their ongoing shows as well as brings about the old popular shows on air again.

The delighted fans of Dil Se Dil Tak will now get to see romance brewing between Rashami and Sidharth in the show once again, of course with Jasmin Bhasin making it up for the third element in the prime cast.

Are you all excited to watch Dil Se Dil Tak again?

