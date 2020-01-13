Rare William Shakespeare collection could sell for £4,500,000 at auction

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare’s works for the first time is going on sale.

The collection, called “Comedies, Histories and Tragedies,” is expected to sell for between $4m (£3.1m) and $6m (£4.5m), Christie’s auction house said.

Widely known as the First Folio, it is one of only six known complete copies in private hands.

The First Folio contains Shakespeare’s 36 plays, including several that had never been published before and might have been lost without it, such as “Macbeth,” “The Tempest,” and “As You Like It.” It was compiled by friends of the writer after his death.

Margaret Ford, of Christie’s said: ‘To handle a First Folio by William Shakespeare is always a privilege and even – given its tremendous significance and influence around the globe – a humbling experience.

‘This copy is especially exciting as one of the very few complete copies surviving in private hands and knowing that it was once in the hands of the great Shakespeare scholar Edmond Malone, who himself affirmed its completeness already 200 years ago.’

The copy coming up for sale will be displayed on tour, starting next week in London, before heading to New York, Hong Kong and Beijing.

It will be returned to New York for auction on April 24.

The book is being sold by Mills College, a private liberal arts college in Oakland, California.

The record auction price of a First Folio is nearly $6.2m (£4.8m), paid in 2001, Christie’s said.