Rare mountain gorillas 'killed by lightning strike in Uganda'

The latest headlines in your inbox

A lightning strike has killed four rare mountain gorillas, including a pregnant female, a conservation group in Uganda has reported.

Three adult females and a male infant were found in the east af Mgahinga National Park with large wounds on their bodies indicating electrocution, the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the group called the deaths a “big loss for the species”.

Only around 1,000 mountain gorillas remain in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Foundation, which lists the species as “endangered.”

A baby mountain gorilla is pictured in the Sabyinyo Mountains of Rwanda (AFP via Getty Images)

The four that died were part of a 17-member group, named the Hirwa family by the authorities.

The Hirwas had crossed the border from Rwanda into Uganda in August last year and had been living in the Mgahinga National Park, which straddles the borders of Uganda, Rwanda and DR Congo.

GVTC executive secretary Andrew Seguya told the BBC: “This was extremely sad.

“The potential of the three females for their contribution to the population was immense.”

He added that the 13 surviving members of the Hirwa family have been found and are feeding well.

Samples from the post-mortem are currently being tested and confirmation of the cause of death is expected within the next three weeks, GVTC said.