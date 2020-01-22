rare-insight-into-taylor’s-private-life

Get ready, Swifties!

After much fanfare, the first official trailer for the Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana has just dropped, and it’s given a rare insight into the pop star’s life.

The 30-year-old music sensation shared the two-minute clip of the Sundance Festival-featured flick on her Instagram with the caption, “It’s been a long time coming.”

From the looks of it, the Lana Wilson-directed Miss Americana will chronicle Swift’s surprising switch from wholesome country singer to politically minded diva who marches to the beat of her own banjo.

“Throughout my career, label executives say a nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people,” Swift intones.

media_camera Taylor Swift in her new documentary, Miss Americana.

“I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it.”

It will also detail her tumultuous 2016, when the singer dropped off the map in the wake of her breakups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.

She even utters a couple of obscenities in the trailer, suggesting this is a side of Swift we haven’t seen before.

Also seen in the trailer: Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in a rare appearance.

The pair have been dating for three years but keep their romance under wraps.

Swift can be seen hugging Alwyn while talking about her transformation.

media_camera Swift in a rare PDA with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

We also see her mother, Andrea Swift, who was just diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The documentary also follows her decision to speak out about where she stands politically.

“I need to be on the right side of history,” Swift reveals.

“I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore,” Swift explains. “And it was my own doing.”

media_camera Taylor Swift accepting the award for Favourite Album – Pop/Rock award for ‘Lover’ at the AMAs in 2019. Picture: JC Olivera/Getty Images

A press release shared with Fox News states, “’Miss Americana’ is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Miss Americana will be out on Netflix on January 31.

