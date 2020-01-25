rapper-yg-arrested-on-robbery-charge-two-days-before-grammy-performance

Rapper YG has been arrested on a robbery charge two days before he’s set to perform at the Grammys.

The star was set to honour the late rapper Nipsey Hussle in a tribute performance with DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch on Sunday night

However, the Stay Dangerous rapper – real name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson – was reportedly arrested at his San Francisco home on 24 January.

His house was raided around 4am, with the 29-year-old then being taken into custody, according to The Wrap.

MailOnline states authorities said he was taken into custody as part of an investigation, which is ongoing.

He is now being held at LA. Men’s Central Jail on $250,000 (£191,000) bail.

The rapper was set to pay tribute to late star Nipsey, who’s posthumously being nominated for three Grammys at the 2020 ceremony – best rap performance and song for his track Racks in the Middle and best rap/sung performance for the DJ Khaled collab Higher.

YG and Nipsey were close friends, collaborating on their track I Want a Benz. YG also delayed the release of his latest album 4Real 4Real following the star’s tragic death.

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Taylor Swift are among the stars to pick up the most nominations ahead of the ceremony, which will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on 27 January.

Meanwhile, BTS and Ariana Grande are among the performers confirmed for the coveted awards show.

Nipsey, 33, was tragically shot and killed outside an LA clothing store in March last year, with fans and fellow stars paying tribute.

Nipsey was well respected in the rap community and released 10 mixtapes before his debut album, Victory Lap, in February 2018.

The album earned Nipsey a best rap album nod at the Grammys 2019 but he lost out to Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy.

He was survived by two children, Emani and Kross, and was in a longtime relationship with actress Lauren London at the time of his death.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for YG and the San Francisco Police Department for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Channing Tatum and Jessie J ‘getting it in’ as they officially reunite after brief split

MORE: Elton John bought ‘a ton’ of Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candles





