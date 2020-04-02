rapper-rick-ross-to-headline-fronzaglia-family-docuseries-from-half-yard-productions

EXCLUSIVE: Hip hop artist and entrepreneur Rick Ross is partnering with Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, on a docuseries centered on New Jersey’s Fronzaglia family, in which Ross also would star. The project is the first for Ross under his recently launched Lucky Bastard Media Corp. production company.

Half-Yard’s Head of Development Dirk Hoogstra is developing the untitled new series about the Fronzaglia family – Alisa Maria, Dejroune, Milan and Joe “The Crane” — a unique, charismatic and endearing cast of characters heavily involved in New Jersey’s social life and business community. The family’s eldest daughter Dejroune or “Dej” is in an emerging relationship with the Miami based Ross, who will take a central role in the series.

The cast were brought to Half Yard’s attention by reality TV producer Franco Porporino Jr. (American Chopper, Live Rescue, Live PD) who is an Executive Producer on the project.

Led by CEO Sean Gallagher, Half Yard Productions is a leading U.S. producer of factual and factual entertainment including TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, which is currently in its 19th season, and spin-offs including current hit show Say Yes to the Dress America for TLC.