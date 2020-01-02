rapper-lexii-alijai-dead-at-21:-kehlani-leads-tributes-to-the-rising-music-star

Kehlani has led the tributes to rapper Lexii Alijiai who has died at the age of 21 on New Year’s Day. Her cause of death has yet to be announced.

Lexii’s cousin, Raeisah Clark, confirmed her death in a Facebook post on 1 January, writing: ‘Your [sic] a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills.

‘Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten! I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexi Alijai. It’s too soon.’

Another family member, LaMycha N Jett, shared photos of Lexii, adding: ‘They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell.

‘My heart is broken the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more then you’ll ever know. I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath [sic].

‘Rest easy baby… You gained your beautiful wings… Lexii Alijai. Please keep our family in your prayers.’

Kehlani – who collaborated with Lexii in 2015 on her track Jealous – also posted a lengthy tribute to the rising star after finding out the news of her death.

She posted: ‘jus got the worst fkin news ever. my heart is BROKE. FK’, adding: ‘weakest saddest way to start a new year. i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here. love on your people please.

‘it’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s st i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for why bro.

‘i keep typing and backspacing. You knew what you meant to me, everyone knew what you meant. You were so special bro i seen you fight thru it all, i seen u thug it out.

I LOVE YOU. SO. MUCH. pic.twitter.com/lzBlvtPRF9 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

‘Lex imma miss you so bad, you was about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L.’

She added: ‘i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This st was so much deeper than music that was my little sister.’

Lexii – whose real name was Alexis Alijai Lynch – grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota and first became known for rapping over songs including Drake’s Girls Love Beyonce and Bryson Tiller’s Exchange, before releasing her first studio album, Growing Pains in 2017.

Her cause of death is currently unknown.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kehlani opens up about relationship with YG with a new song after Halloween cheating scandal

MORE: Kehlani coos over baby girl as she shares adorable breastfeeding snap two weeks after giving birth





