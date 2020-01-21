rape-victim-comes-forward-after-40-years-as-she-directly-appeals-for-two-witnesses-name-her-attackers

The gang rape of a teenager more than 40 years ago by members of a touring rugby team is being investigated by detectives.

The 17-year-old victim was subjected to multiple rapes by several men at a hotel in Plymouth in 1978. She has now made a direct appeal to two witnesses to name her attackers.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the men were thought to be part of a rugby club visiting Plymouth from South Wales.

The alleged offences took place on a Saturday in late January or early February in 1978 at the now closed Strathmore Hotel in Elliot Street.

The victim and her friend had been socialising in the Safari Club – now known as the Notte Inn – when they met a man, believed to be in his twenties.

He said he was a maths teacher and was part of a sports team on tour from South Wales. The girl left her friend and went with the teacher to his room at the Strathmore Hotel.

Around an hour later a large group of men, believed to have been known to the teacher, barged into the room and the victim was subjected to multiple rapes.

The men who committed the offence were all described as white, clean shaven and believed to be in their twenties.