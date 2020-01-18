rape-convicts-must-be-punished-within-6-months,-says-arvind-kejriwal

“Rape convicts must be punished within 6 months,” Arvind Kejriwal said. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a system needs to be developed to ensure that rape convicts are punished within six months after two men were today held guilty of raping a 5-year-old in Delhi in 2013.

“Both accused in the Gudiya rape case were found guilty. It took seven years. We need to correct this system. If we want to ensure that no one misbehaves with our sisters and daughters, we need to develop a system which ensures that accused are punished within six months,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Gudiya, a five-year-old girl, was raped and brutalised barely four months after the Nirbhaya case that shocked and horrified the entire nation.