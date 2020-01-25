rape-accused-bishop-files-discharge-petition-in-kerala-court

Franco Mulakkal is accused of raping a nun.

Kottayam:

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, filed a discharge petition before a lower court in Kerala’s Kottayam today.

In his petition filed before the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Franco Mulakkal claimed that there was no case to frame charges against him. The trial court adjourned the matter to February 4.

Franco Mulakkal filed the discharge plea as the court was supposed to begin the preliminary hearing on charges on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police in June, 2018, the nun had alleged that she was sexually abuse by Franco Mulakkal from 2014 and 2016.

Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team that probed the case, charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation in the case.