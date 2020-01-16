ranveer-singh’s-weird-reaction-to-alia-bhatt’s-‘gangubai-kathiawadi’-poster

Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most anticipated film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt, released yesterday. As it caught everyone by surprise, fans have begun pouring compliments from the actress.

The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram, is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

And without wasting any time, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh had a spontaneous comment on the poster. He wrote: “Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn.”

Alia also shared another poster where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in a skirt-blouse and sports a bindi. To which Deepika commented, “Love.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is based on writer S Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’. It is the story of Gangubai, who hailed from Kathiawad. The film rotates around the journey of Gangubai who leaves her father’s house to marry her love but life takes a U-turn for her when the man she marries to sells her for mere Rs 500 at a ‘whorehouse’ in Mumbai. She soon becomes the don of ‘Kamatipura’, a place popular for prostitution.

Alia’s look in the film is similar to real-life Gangubai and we think the actress might carry off the role with ease. What do you think?