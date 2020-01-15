ranveer-singh-unveils-first-look-of-chirag-as-his-real-life-father-sandeep-patil-from-kabir-khan’s-sports-drama-83

The first look of Chirag Patil, who will emulate his father cricketer Sandeep Patil, in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 has been released. The still shows Chirag in a batting position on the cricket pitch, ready to take the strike. The first look describes his character as ‘a mighty batsman who could overpower his competition.’

Khan’s upcoming sports drama narrates the story of the Indian cricket team’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team.

Check out the first look here

Ranveer Singh also shares Chirag’s first look, and calls him ‘Sandy storm’

SANDY STORM! 💨 He’s a Chip off the Old Block ! @IamChiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm ! #madlegit #Thisis83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/eUcnfXyF0n — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 15, 2020

Early last week, the makers had shared the first look of Tamil actor Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as former Indian all-rounder Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar from the film. The first look of Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma has also been released.

83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the team to India’s first-ever World Cup win against West Indies. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia, Harrdy Sandhu as all-rounder Madan Lal, and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk has been cast as Balvinder, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar.

Touted as the “biggest sports film” of the country, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 12: 10: 20 IST