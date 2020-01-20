ranveer-singh-introduces-character-poster-of-ammy-virk-as-balvinder-singh-sandhu-from-kabir-khan’s-83

Ranveer Singh, who has been introducing the character posters from his upcoming film 83, took to Instagram to unveil Punjabi actor Ammy Virk’s poster. Virk will essaying the role of bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu in Kabir Khan’s directorial.

Calling Virk the “Swingin’ Sardarji,” Singh wrote a lengthy post introducing the character. The actor, who will emulate former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, reveals Sandhu coached the actors for 83, and thus, he is a special part of the team.

Check out the first look here

Over the past week, the Padmaavat actor has introduced character posters of Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, and Dinker Sharma.

Chirag Patil will be seen essaying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will play Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma, whereas Dinker will play Kirti Azad.

The sports drama, which is based on India’s 1983 World Cup victory, also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

Touted as the “biggest sports film” of the country, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 15: 35: 54 IST