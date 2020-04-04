ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone,-together-pledge-to-contribute-to-pm-cares:-‘every-bit-counts’

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 12: 22 [IST]

The entire country is facing a lockdown because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all walks of life. Apart from spreading awareness and sharing posts about how to combat COVID-19, many celebrities from the film industry are also lending a financial helping hand to the government during these trying times. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together have pledged their contribution towards the PM-CARES fund for COVID-19 relief and have also encouraged their millions of fans to do so. The celebrity couple took to their respective social media handles and shared, "In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. (sic)" "मौजूदा परिस्थितियों में, छोटे से छोटा प्रयास भी मायने रखता है। हम पूरी विनम्रता के साथ PM-CARES FUND (पीएम-केयर्स फंड) में योगदान देने का संकल्प लेते हैं, और आशा है कि आप भी इसमें योगदान देंगे। इस संकट की घड़ी में हम सब एक साथ हैं, और हम साथ मिलकर मौजूदा हालात पर काबू पाने में कामयाब होंगे। जय हिन्द!" (sic)" Check out the post here. View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10: 33pm PDT This step by two of the biggest superstars and a power couple, Deepika and Ranveer, definitely serves as the right inspiration to everyone out there to do their bit towards the society. Until now, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kausal, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others have come forward to contribute for Coronavirus relief. Celebrity couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made donations to multiple organizations and PM-CARE Funds.