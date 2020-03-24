ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-get-emotional-on-anniversary-of-prakash-padukone’s-historic-win

|

On March 23, 1980, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone became the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship. Recently, on the 40th anniversary of this historic win, his daughter Deepika Padukone took to her Twitter page to pen a heartfelt note for her daddy dearest. The Padmaavat actress tweeted, “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” (sic) Pappa,

Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable!

Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work!

They don’t make you like you anymore…

We love you and are proud of you!

Thank You for being you!❤️ https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020 Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh too was all praise for his dad-in-law's accomplishment and posted on his Instagram page, "40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time. #legend #icon #proud." (sic) Currently, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are spending some quality time at home owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Recenly, during an interactive session on Instagram, when a fan asked Ranveer what they had been up to during quarantine, the actor replied, "Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano." Speaking about work, Ranveer's upcoming film '83, which was supposed to release on April 10, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor was also supposed to begin shooting for Karan Johar's Takht, which was to go on floors this month. However, the shooting schedule too has been put on hold. Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. The actress recently signed the Hindi remake of The Intern co-starring Rishi Kapoor.