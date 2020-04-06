ranveer-deepika,-akshay,-katrina-light-up-candles-to-support-pm-modi’s-‘9pm-9-minutes’-initiative

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 9: 53 [IST]

On Sunday (April 5, 2020), people across the country switched off the lights in their homes and came to their balconies with diyas and candles at 9pm for 9 minutes, as a symbolic gesture of the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood stars too, extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9pm 9 minutes initiative' Among those who lit up candles and diyas were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Paukone, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and others. Check out the pictures here. Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone The celebrity couple lit up a diya at 9pm, in response to PM Modi's '9pm 9 minutes' initiative. Ranveer shared this picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "🪔 #9pm9minutes." (sic) Akshay Kumar The Sooryavanshi actor captioned this picture as, "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute." (sic) Katrina Kaif "May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out " (LOTR )….. 🪔 💛 #9baje9minute #staysafe #stayhome #togetherwearestronger (sic)", read Katrina's caption for this photo. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli The Zero actress penned a heartfelt note that read, "I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. 🪔💜✨." (sic) Kartik Aaryan The actor shared a picture where he is all smiles with a lit lamp and captioned it as, "Together, Everything is Possible 🪔🙏🏻#9Baje9Minutes." (sic)