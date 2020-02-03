ranking-every-super-bowl,-from-worst-to-first

Super Bowl Sunday is the climactic conclusion of the NFL season. Unlike other sports, the NFL championship is decided by a single game. Win or lose, there is no tomorrow. Here’s a look at every Super Bowl — from 1967 to now — and our rankings of how competitive and entertaining the match-ups turned out to be.After their 15-year Super Bowl drought, the Cowboys absolutely manhandled the Bills in 1993, forcing a Super Bowl-record nine turnovers. Credit: Rick Stewart / Getty Images

In the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl win, Seattle’s vaunted defense — starring the “Legion of Boom” — held Peyton Manning and the Broncos’ high-octane offense to single digits. Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

In a matchup of mediocre QBs — Trent Dilfer and Kerry Collins — it was no surprise that the suffocating Ravens defense — led by Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis — controlled the entire game. Credit: Tom Hauck / Getty Images

First-year coach George Seifert inherited quite the gold mine when he took over the Niners from the legendary Bill Walsh. The Niners’ offense didn’t seem to miss Walsh, either, scoring eight touchdowns in the bashing of the Broncos. Credit: Rick Stewart / Getty Images

Trailing by 10, quarterback Doug Williams led the Redskins to score 35 points in the second quarter. Washington never relinquished the lead. With the win, Williams became the first African-American starting quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy. Credit: Rick Stewart / Getty Images

The Chiefs defense forced five turnovers and didn’t give up a score until the second half in this one-sided tilt. Credit: Getty Images

In the Cowboys’ first Super Bowl championship, Dallas’ defense held the Dolphins to just three points, the lowest score for a franchise in Super Bowl history. Credit: Getty Images

In the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl victory, New England’s defense held the Rams to just three points in a very slow championship game. Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

There was no stopping the Bears — and the massive William “Refrigerator” Perry — from demolishing the hapless Patriots in this Super Bowl. Credit: Mike Powell / Getty Images

Marcus Allen’s exquisite 74-yard touchdown in the third quarter helped the Raiders upset the defending Super Bowl champion Redskins. Credit: Getty Images

The last time a Super Bowl was played in January, the Buccaneers’ ball-hawking defense stopped the Raiders’ high-scoring offense. Oakland quarterback Rich Gannon threw an NFL-record five interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. Credit: Michael Caulfield / Getty Images

Leading by four in the second half, the Packers tallied 21 unanswered points to win the inaugural Super Bowl, known then as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Credit: Getty Images

The Dolphins scored 24 consecutive points to become the second squad in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships. Credit: Getty Images

Although it was a matchup of quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Cam Newton, Super Bowl 50 was largely dominated by defense. Super Bowl MVP Von Miller forced two fumbles in Peyton Manning’s final game. Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Following New York’s first Super Bowl championship, the Giants celebrated by dousing coach Bill Parcells with Gatorade in one of the first instances of the “Gatorade shower.” Credit: Steve Dykes / Getty Images

In the game that got the monkey off his back, Steve Young tossed a Super Bowl-record six touchdown passes in the Niners’ electrifying victory over the Chargers. Credit: Doug Collier / AFP/Getty Images

The second AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now referred to as Super Bowl II, featured the NFL’s Packers blowing out the AFL’s Raiders. Credit: Getty Images

The Cowboys routed the Bills again in the first-ever rematch of the previous year’s Super Bowl. It was the Bills’ fourth Super Bowl loss in as many years. Credit: George Rose / Getty Images

In a battle of Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Joe Montana’s Niners dominated Dan Marino’s Dolphins to win San Francisco’s second Super Bowl. Credit: George Rose / Getty Images

Thanks to a pair of Jim Plunkett touchdown passes, the Raiders built an insurmountable lead over the favored Eagles. Credit: Getty Images

The Cowboys’ “Doomsday Defense” dominated the Broncos, forcing eight turnovers. In a Super Bowl first, two teammates — Randy White and Harvey Martin — earned MVP honors. Credit: Getty Images

In the Vikings’ fourth Super Bowl loss, Raiders’ Ken Stabler became the first left-handed quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Credit: Getty Images

The Steelers became the first-ever sixth-seed to win the Super Bowl — their fifth championship in franchise history. Credit: Getty Images

In a clash of iconic defensives, the Steelers’ “Steel Curtain” battled the Vikings’ “Purple People Eaters.” The Steelers won their first of six Lombardi Trophies. Credit: Getty Images

With this Super Bowl win, the Dolphins secured the first undefeated season in NFL history. Credit: Getty Images

In Super Bowl XXVI, Washington coach Joe Gibbs led the Redskins to their third Super Bowl victory with his third different starting quarterback. Credit: Mike Powell / Getty Images

Dubbed the “Blunder Bowl,” this Super Bowl featured a combined 11 turnovers by the two squads. Despite committing seven of those turnovers, the Colts were able to outlast the Cowboys. Credit: Getty Images

In the Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl win, former 12th-round pick Larry Brown was named MVP after notching two second-half interceptions. Brown became the first cornerback to be named Super Bowl MVP. Credit: Al Bello / Getty Images

In John Elway’s final game, the 38-year-old Broncos quarterback earned his lone Super Bowl MVP. Denver dominated the Atlanta Falcons en route to back-to-back Super Bowl championships. Credit: Getty Images

In Brett Favre’s lone Super Bowl victory, it was former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard who stole the show with his 99-yard kick return for a touchdown. Howard became the first special teams player to earn Super Bowl MVP honors. Credit: Getty Images

Although Bears kick returner Devin Hester took the opening kickoff for a touchdown, it wasn’t enough to hold off Peyton Manning and a Colts defense that forced five turnovers. Credit: Donald Miralle / Getty Images

Trailing by four, Washington running back — and Super Bowl MVP — John Riggins raced 43 yards for a touchdown to take the lead over the Dolphins. The Redskins scored 17 consecutive points to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Credit: Getty Images

In what was practically a home game for the Rams, the Steelers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images

Tracy Porter’s 74-yard back-breaking interception of Peyton Manning sealed the deal for the Saints’ first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Credit: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

The Steelers’ 14 straight points — including Lynn Swann’s 64-yard touchdown — were enough to hold off the Cowboys in this Super Bowl. Dallas’ comeback attempt was quickly squashed by Steelers safety Glenn Edwards’ interception in the end zone as time expired. Credit: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes tossed two touchdown passes — including the game-winner — and ran for another in a come-from-behind victory to lead Kansas City to their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Credit: Getty Images

In the first rematch in Super Bowl history, Terry Bradshaw tossed four touchdowns, and the Steelers held off a late fourth-quarter comeback attempt. The Cowboys became the first franchise in Super Bowl history to score 30 points only to lose. Credit: Getty Images

Led by Joe Namath and his famous guarantee, the AFL’s Jets scored one of the biggest upsets in history with the victory over the NFL’s Baltimore Colts. Credit: Getty Images

Despite a 20-point halftime deficit, the Bengals came clawing back against the 49ers. The Niners needed a goal-line stand to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Credit: Getty Images

On the back (and legs) of running back Terrell Davis, who suffered from migraines throughout the game, the Broncos — a double-digit underdog — won their first Super Bowl in five appearances. Credit: Doug Collier / Getty Images

Even though they blew an 18-point lead, the Packers were too much to handle for the Steelers.In Aaron Rodgers’ sole Super Bowl triumph, the MVP tossed three touchdown passes. Credit: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Five years after spoiling the Patriots’ perfect season in 2007, Eli Manning and the Giants upset the Patriots again, thanks to a miraculous Mario Manningham catch. Credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images

With a hobbled Terrell Owens, the Eagles couldn’t overcome 10 fourth-quarter points from Tom Brady and the Patriots. It was New England’s third Super Bowl victory in four seasons. Credit: Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Nicknamed the “Harbaugh Bowl” — the first Super Bowl to feature a pair of brothers coaching against each other — John Harbaugh’s Ravens soared to a 28-6 lead over Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers. After a 34-minute blackout following Beyoncé’s halftime show, the Niners’ electric comeback came within yards of a Super Bowl-winning touchdown. Credit: Al Bello / Getty Images

Decided by only one point, this nail-biter came down to Scott Norwood’s game-winning field goal that would famously miss wide right. Credit: Rick Stewart / Getty Images

Down three, Joe Montana drove the 49ers 92 yards down the field for a game-winning touchdown by John Taylor, not Super Bowl MVP Jerry Rice. Credit: Mike Powell / Getty Images

Who would’ve thought a relatively unknown quarterback could defeat an offensive juggernaut? But somehow Tom Brady was able to outscore the vaunted Rams’ “Greatest Show On Turf” offense. After blowing a 14-point lead, the Patriots — with 90 seconds remaining — got into field-goal range for Adam Vinatieri to kick the game-winning field goal. It was the Brady and Bill Belichick’s first time hoisting the Lombardi Trophy together. Credit: Getty Images

This is not a typo: Jake Delhomme almost beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. But it was Vinatieri, once again, who was the hero, kicking the game-winning field goal. Credit: Getty Images

Despite blowing a 16-point lead, the Rams took a late lead on a 73-yard Isaac Bruce touchdown — but this Super Bowl was far from over. With time expiring, Titans receiver Kevin Dyson was tackled one yard shy of the goal line. Rams quarterback Kurt Warner won the MVP and Super Bowl MVP that season. Credit: Tom Hauck / Getty Images

Trailing by four, Eli Manning somehow escaped pressure to find David Tyree (or, more accurately, his helmet) for one of the best catches of all time. The Giants would go on to beat the undefeated Patriots, ending their quest to be the first team to go 19-0 in NFL history. Credit: Getty Images

After an astonishing 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by James Harrison to end the first half, the Steelers stormed out to a 10-point lead that quickly disappeared. Larry Fitzgerald’s 64-yard touchdown gave the Cardinals the late lead, but Roethlisberger hit Santonio Holmes for a toe-tapping, game-winning touchdown catch. Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

In a back-and-forth affair between the Patriots and Seahawks, Seattle was one measly yard away from glory.But then the ‘Hawks — rather than run the ball with Marshawn Lynch — inexplicably decided to throw a pass that was intercepted by the Patriots’ Malcolm Butler. Credit: Harry How / Getty Images

In the first Super Bowl to ever go to overtime, the Falcons famously blew a 28-3 lead to Brady and the Patriots. New England scored 31 straight points to lead the Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Led by backup quarterback — and unlikely Super Bowl MVP — Nick Foles, the Eagles pulled off the unbelievable upset of the Patriots, winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Credit: Rob Carr / Getty Images