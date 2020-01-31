Ranking each One Direction member's debut album, from worst to best

Your guide to what’s hot in London

In March 2015, Zayn Malik announced he was leaving One Direction. Less than a year later, the rest of the group went on hiatus — and just like that, the world’s biggest boy band had come to an end.

It immediately led to questions: would the members release solo albums? Were they going to stick to their pop roots or shoot off in new, bold directions? Who would be the Robbie Williams and who would be the Gary Barlow?

Now, we have some answers. With the arrival of Louis Tomlinson’s Walls, out today, every member of 1D has released their own full-length solo project. It’s fair to say the results have been mixed. After all, the reason Simon Cowell put them into a group together on X Factor in the first place was because he didn’t think they were strong enough to go on as solo artists.

None of the debuts are classics, but whether Cowell was right is still very much up for debate. Here, we weigh in on the subject and rank each member’s debut album, from worst to best.

5. Liam Payne — LP1 (2019)

There’s a scene in the American version of TV comedy The Office where the hapless boss, Michael Scott, gives a wedding speech and tries out four or five different opening lines, one after the other, just to cover his bases. None of them land. That’s what this album feels like.

LP1 comes across as a broad survey of popular music in 2019 and, in trying to shoehorn so many styles into one album, Liam Payne ultimately masters none of them. There’s even a godawful Christmas song at the end. “If we can make it through December, maybe we’ll make it through forever.” Jesus Christ, indeed.

The rest of the lyrics, weirdly delivered in a cloying American accent, are at best anodyne and at worst creepy: “I hope your hips don’t lie/Unless they’re lying with me.” There’s not a trace of personality here, which makes LP1 mercifully easy to forget.

4. Niall Horan — Flicker (2017)

The best part of Niall Horan’s debut was the album cover. As many took pleasure in pointing out, the typography of the word “FLICKER” made it look like something altogether ruder — connect the L and I and you’ll understand.

Alas, it wasn’t some great two-finger salute to the masses, and that’s a real shame, because it would have added at least a flicker of excitement to this overbearingly beige album. With lazy lyrics like “Waking up to kiss you and nobody’s there/The smell of your perfume still stuck in the air” and by-the-numbers, Fleetwood-Mac-on-Valium folk-pop, the only redeeming feature was that he’s got a very nice voice. Otherwise, it’s a real f*****.

3. Louis Tomlinson — Walls (2020)

Louis Tomlinson is the last of the One Direction lot to release a solo album, but it’s not without reason: the 28-year-old has endured a gruelling few years in his personal, losing both his mother Johannah and sister Félicité. He wrestles with that grief on this release, and it leads to some heart-wrenching moments, such as on 2 of Us, dedicated to his mum: “The day that they took you/I wish it was me instead.”

Elsewhere, he takes some tentative steps towards a new sound. There’s a britpop swagger to the opener Kill My Mind, and even a Noel Gallagher writing credit on the title track. Otherwise though, Tomlinson stays safely wrapped in the pop sounds that made One Direction so successful. It’s a mixed album, wrought from impossibly difficult times — let’s just be grateful that Tomlinson is still in a place where he feels happy to write, release and tour the music he loves.

2. Harry Styles — Harry Styles (2017)

Harry Styles decided to move forward by looking back on his self-titled debut. It was a rose-tinted tribute to the rock music of the 60s and 70s, and he wore those influences very much on his sleeve — Sweet Creature is wholly indebted to The Beatles’ Blackbird, and there were unmistakable echoes of Bowie and Jagger elsewhere.

But even if there wasn’t a great deal of innovation across the 10 tracks, there was still plenty that worked. Sign of the Times is steeped in drama, and perfect for a stadium singalong (although we still reckon he could have made it twice as good by making it half as long). And with the lyrical nods to his hazily drawn love interests, Styles displays all of the aloof romanticism that makes him that perennial heartthrob.

1. Zayn — Mind of Mine (2016)

If there were any lingering boy-band misconceptions attached to Zayn Malik — of a chino-clad goody two-shoes making music that doesn’t upset your mum — then they were defiantly wafted away on Mind of Mine.

It’s an album of hazy, aching slow jams, with erotic desires and admissions of “smoking too much” weaved in among the woozy R&B. Crucially, though, none of it seemed contrived — it just felt a general picture of the fame-shy twentysomething who had become one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

At times it did lean too heavily towards its admiration of Frank Ocean and The Weeknd, but there was more than enough here — like his versatile, alluring vocals or the qawwali-inspired interlude — to make this a seductive, distinctive debut.