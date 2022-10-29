Rania from Jordan radiant and stylish: parade of outfits for Silvia from Sweden, between fluorescent and classic dress

Rania of Jordan was not on the other side of the world as in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London or the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. If she remained in Jordan, the 52-year-old Sovereign has not been idle for all that. For several days, Rania of Jordan was in the spotlight as she welcomed several guests to the lands of her country. Among them, Queen Silvia of Sweden.

On Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 October, Rania of Jordan therefore made herself as available as possible to accompany her Swedish counterpart on her visit and her missions. Creator of the Mentor association, Silvia from Sweden came to supervise the antenna deployed in the Arab countries. This is the reason why they were both invited to a charity dinner organized by the association. If Silvia had opted for a magnificent long dress close to the body and immaculate, Rania from Jordan preferred to stand out otherwise.

Rania wore a long flowing black skirt, accompanied by a fluorescent yellow long-sleeved blouse with a stand-up collar from the Andrew Gn brand. The next day, it was in a completely different outfit that she showed up to attend the anniversary of an exhibition in Amman. The mother of Iman, 26, Salma, 22, Hussein, 28 and Hashem, 17, had chosen a belted dress by designer Silvia Tcherassi, with graphic patterns and brown/beige tones. This is how she paid tribute to Silvia from Sweden on her Instagram account: “Glad to have seen my dear friend Silvia again during this day” she wrote in the caption.