Rani Mukerji Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who carries white embroidered saree better?

Bollywood actresses never fail to cheer up her fans through her dressing styles for every occasion.

While, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra stunned in a dazzling pastel pink sari for the wedding of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas. Her desi outfit, designed by Sabyasachi, was paired with a plunging neck sleeveless blouse and pointed golden heels. She also accentuated the look with pink roses on her hair, which was tied up loose with thin beautiful braids. Her makeup was simple yet fleshy, and accessories minimal with drop earrings, a golden watch and a silver ring. The sari featured intricate embroidery on the net, with lace attached along the borders.

On the other hand, Rani Mukherji wore the sheer white embroidered saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for an event. The diva looked resplendent in the six yards and absolutely took our breath away. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and hair neatly tied in a bun which was adorned with flowers. It was accessorized with a statement neckpiece from the designer himself.

Both looked ravishing in the saree, however, who do you think carried the white embroidered saree better?

