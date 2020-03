Rani Chatterjee Wiki, Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Rani Chatterjee born on 3 November 1989 (Age: 31 Years, as in 2020) in Mumbai, Maharastra, India is an Indian film actress who mainly works in Bhojpuri-language films. She completed her school education from Tungareshwar Academy High School, Vasai, Maharashtra and then completed her graduation from the University of Mumbai, Mumbai. She is known for her roles in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.

Rani Chatterjee Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Husband

She belongs to a Muslim Family. Rani Chatterjee born on 3 November 1989 is the daughter of Guljaar Shaikh. She has a brother named Sameer Sheikh and sister name is Shabnam Shaikh.

Father Name:- Not Known

Mother Name:- Guljaar Shaikh

Brother Name:- Sameer Sheikh

Sister Name:- Shabnam Shaikh

Rani Chatterjee Career

In 2003, while studying in class 10th, Rani got the first offer to act in a film in her career. She made her debut in Bhojpuri Film in 2004 with the role of Rani film- Sasura Bada Paisawala Co-actor Manoj Tiwari. The film was a success and won several awards. She also appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Rani Chatterjee Movies List

Sasura Bada Paisawala Bandhan Tute Na Damaad Ji Sita Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho Devra Bada Satawela Diljale Chaila Babu Phool Banal Angar Ganga Yamuna Saraswati Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa Nagin Rani No. 786 Inspector Chandni Rani Chali Sasural Rowdy Rani Sherni Prem Deewani Chandni Ek Laila Teen Chaila Dariya Dil Bhagjogani Dil Deewan Maane Na Chhotki Dulhin Dil Aur Deewar Maai Ke Karz Dulaara Jaanam Paayal Durga Rani Banal Jwala Karz Shiv Rakshak Waqalat Gharwali Baharwali Main Rani Himmat Wali Jodi No 1 Parshasan Real Indian Mother Devra Ishaqbaaz Love aur Rajniti 2 Rangbaaj Icchadhaari Sakhi Ke Biyah

Rani Chatterjee Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 3 November 1989

3 November 1989 Age:- 31 years (as in 2020)

31 years (as in 2020) Height:- 165 cm, 5 feet 5 Inch

165 cm, 5 feet 5 Inch Weight:- 60 Kg

60 Kg Figure Measurement:- 36-29-38

36-29-38 Net Worth:- $1 Million (Approx, as in 2020)

$1 Million (Approx, as in 2020) Car Collection:- Not Known

