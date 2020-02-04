rangers-boss-steven-gerrard-says-racist-abuse-aimed-at-alfredo-morelos-shows-scottish-football-has-a-problem

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the racist abuse aimed at Alfredo Morelos is proof Scottish football has a problem with discrimination.

In an interview with Sky Sports earlier this week, the Colombian striker revealed that he has been subjected to racism both on and off the pitch during his two-and-a-half-year stint with the club.

Morales was at the centre of controversy in January after aiming a throat-slitting gesture at Celtic fans after being sent off at the Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

But the 23-year-old insisted that he urging the Celtic fans to cut out the abuse.

“In the match against Celtic we were winning in extra-time” he said. “I fell down, whether that is simulation or not that’s up to the referee but afterwards it was very frustrating to hear elements of the crowd screaming at me saying offensive things and racist words. I wasn’t trying to instigate or incite anything else.”

Morelos has scored 28 goals in 37 games for Rangers this season Photo: Getty Images

Now his manager has vowed to give the 23-year-old his full support – but believes the situation should be a national embarrassment.

He said: “We always support on or off the pitch. Certainly if they are feeling they are suffering from abuse in the stands, we’re always there 100 per cent for our players.

“And we’re always there to support other players that maybe are on the end of it in our dressing room as well.

“It seems as if racism is still a problem, certainly in this country.

“I’ve been one who has been very vocal in terms of saying we all have to keep doing what we need to do to eradicate it, because it’s bang out of order.

“That’s not me just supporting my own players, that’s across the board.

“It’s very disappointing that we’re talking about situations like this in this day and age. It’s embarrassing, really.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association