randalstown:-man-injured-during-samurai-sword-armed-gang-raid







Mill View in Randalstown. Pic Google Maps

A man was injured after a scuffle broke out between him and a gang during a raid on a home in Randalstown.

One of the gang was armed with a samurai sword while the others had sticks or bats.

It happened in the Mill View area on Tuesday at around 7pm.

Police said three vehicles pulled up outside the house and a number of men, said to have had their faces partially covered, entered the house. One of them was reported to be armed with a samurai sword, while others had what was described as sticks or bats.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “A scuffle ensued between the suspects and a male occupant who sustained injuries to his hand and back. The suspects then fled.

“A woman and another man who were in the house at the time were uninjured. Damage was caused to the inside of the house during the incident.”

Police are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary but are keeping an open mind as to the motive.

“This was a frightening ordeal, and we are working to establish a motive for this attack,” continued the police officer.

“I want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area, between 7.10pm and 7.20pm last night, and who saw any suspicious persons, or who saw three vehicles pull up outside a house in Mill View and who may have captured their movements on their dash cam, to get in touch with us.

“Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1652 of 07/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital