rand-paul-offers-trump-a-‘ticket’-to-trial-so-he-can-see-‘corrupt-faces’-of-democrats

January 22, 2020 | 2: 39pm

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rand Paul is offering President Trump “a ticket” to attend his Senate impeachment trial after Trump mused to reporters about wanting a front row seat so he could stare into Democratic senators’ “corrupt faces.”

“He’s welcome any time. I’ve got a ticket for him,” the Kentucky Republican told the New York Post. “In fact, I’ll probably send a ticket over to the White House today for him.”

Senators control most tickets in the spectator gallery that rings the Senate chamber. During the first day of the trial Tuesday, a marathon debate on rules and procedure that ran to nearly 1 am, many of those seats went unfilled.

Trump floated a visit to the Senate early Wednesday while speaking to reporters in Davos, Switzerland, before returning to Washington.

“I’d sort of love to sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces,” Trump said, adding that his legal team “might have a problem” with it.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (D-N.D.) quipped that Trump’s attendance “certainly would make it harder to fall asleep.” Many senators struggled to stay awake Tuesday during a late-night session.

A ticket, posted by Rand Paul to Twitter, for the Senate Gallery. Twitter

Other Republicans laughed off Trump’s tongue-in-cheek remarks.

“What faces? Corrupt faces? The president would be welcome to attend,” said a chuckling Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

“Ha ha ha. I would encourage him to conduct his other business rather than be distracted by this,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Democrats, meanwhile, urged Trump to appear ready to testify about his intent in withholding the Ukraine military aid at a time he was also asking them to investigate Democrats including Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“If he comes, he should be prepared to answer questions,” said Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said: “President Trump also said he would like to testify under oath. That I would like to see.”