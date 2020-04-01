Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Rajkumar Rao: Who brings a spark to casual style?

Ranbir Kapoor is a famous actor in Bollywood. He looks handsome and has stolen the hearts of millions of people. Ranbir is seen wearing casuals most of the time at the airport or in any other place. He looks dashing in casual wear. His fashion sense is amazing which makes him look hot and sexy in the industry.

Vicky Kaushal is also a famous actor in Bollywood. He has done many films in the industry and has a huge fan following. He just looks handsome in casual wear and grabs our attention towards him. He looks stunning in jacket and has a great collection of jackets.

Ranveer Singh is the King of fashion and he is a true fashion icon. He keeps on trying different and unique designed outfits. We have seen him wearing casual everywhere. For the promotion of his film, he is seen wearing casuals and looks damn hot and sexy.

Rajkumar Rao is a famous and popular actor in Bollywood. He gives mindblowing expressions and grabs the attention of several people. He looks handsome in casual wear and we just can’t take our eyes off him. He stays simple yet looks hot and sexy.

Who looks handsome in casual wear? Do let us know and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com

Vote here