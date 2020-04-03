ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt’s-wedding-functions-to-begin-from-this-date?-an-insider-spills-the-beans!

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 10: 43 [IST]

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and since then, the couple is reportedly in a steady relationship. Amid rumours of them moving in together, the latest buzz in the tinsel town is that, the couple is all set for a December wedding. While previously, it was speculated that Ranbir and Alia will have a destination wedding, the new reports state a change in the plan. A source told Mid-day, “It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi’s [Kapoor] health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation.” However, we are yet to hear any official announcement from the Kapoors and Bhatts yet. A few weeks ago, there are reports surfacing on the internet about trouble brewing in Ranbir-Alia’s relationship, after the former went missing from Alia’s birthday celebrations. Later, the Gully Boy actress put all these rumours to rest by posting her picture and captioning it as, “Stay home & watch the sunset. P.S. credit to my all time fav photographer RK.” (sic) Recently, a video of Ranbir and Alia walking towards his building with a pet dog went viral on social media, sparking off rumours of the couple staying together amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about films, the lovebirds will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The fantasy-adventure, which is a trilogy, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna will be seen in a cameo in this film. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Breakup Reports Surface Again; Blame It On This Reason! Video: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Take A Walk, Couple Moved In Together?