rami-malek-and-lucy-boynton-make-loved-up-return-to-golden-globes-a-year-after-bohemian-rhapsody-success

Hollywood couple Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were looking loved-up on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, one year on from Malek’s best actor win for his critically-acclaimed performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 38-year-old Oscar-winning star – who was nominated for best actor in a TV drama for Mr Robot – looked dapper in a black Yves Saint Laurent suit, while The Politician star shimmered in a silver metallic Louis Vuitton dress. According to the fashion brand, the intricate gown took more than 215 hours to create and 220 hours to hand embroider.

‘More than 8,000 glass beads in two shades of silver were embroidered across the lace and guipure lace for embellishment and texture,’ Louis Vuitton said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Malek was nominated at the 77th annual event alongside Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, Pose’s Billy Porter and Succession’s Brian Cox, who won for his spine-chilling performance as media mogul and head patriarch Logan Roy in the hit HBO series.

Boynton’s Politician co-star Ben Platt was up for best actor in a comedy for his lead performance in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, but lost out to Ramy Youssef for Ramy. Murphy’s dark comedy – which stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Bette Midler – also missed out on best comedy/musical, which went to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.

Backstage at the event, Malek and Boynton posed with Margot Robbie and Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher for a good old-fashioned selfie.

The couple met on the set of the hit biopic, in which British-American star Boynton played Mercury’s girlfriend Mary Austin.

Malek – who won an Oscar for the role in 2019 – paid tribute to his actress girlfriend while accepting one of his many accolades at a film festival gala last year.

‘Thank you, Lucy Boynton,’ he announced. ‘You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love.’

Contents 1 Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List 2 SPECIAL AWARDS:

SPECIAL AWARDS: 3 FILM CATEGORIES:

FILM CATEGORIES: 4 TV CATEGORIES



Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

MORE: Helen Mirren wins 2020 Golden Globes red carpet dripping in $4m worth of diamonds

MORE: Who were the winners at the 2020 Golden Globes and how many British winners were there?





