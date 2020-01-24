ramdev-says-he-will-visit-caa-protesters-at-delhi’s-shaheen-bagh-tomorrow

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev spoke to NDTV today

New Delhi:

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev today said that he will visit Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – where hundreds of women and children have braved a bitterly cold winter to take part in a weeks-long protest against a citizenship law that many say discriminates against Muslims – sometime on Saturday. Speaking to NDTV, Baba Ramdev, who declared he did not want conflict between Hindus and Muslims, also claimed his visit would be a gesture of support to the Muslim community “if there is injustice against (them)”. The comments came shortly after he acknowledged people’s right to protest but said the subject of protests must be constitutional and that “it appears there is anarchy in India”.

“I am not for anybody or against anybody… nor am I a middleman. I don’t want Hindus and Muslims to fight. If there is injustice against Muslims, I will stand with them. I will go to Shaheen Bagh tomorrow,” Baba Ramdev said.

“I am a supporter of protests… of any type of azadi (freedom)… but this must be constitutional, it must not hurt others. (I) don’t want Jinnah-wali azadi, I want Bhagat Singh-wali azadi,” he declared.

Baba Ramdev’s proposed visit will come two days after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad delivered a dramatic speech at the protest site. In a powerful warning to the government, Mr Azad said the centre would have to “go over our corpses” if it wanted the law implemented.

“Ambedkar said women will lead. Today, when the Constitution is in danger, women are leading the country and fighting for it,” Mr Azad said in his speech, which came a day after the courts modified his bail order to allow him to return – he had earlier been barred from entering for four weeks.

Hundreds of women have braved Delhi winter to protest the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh

The Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, at the heart of nationwide protests, including those at Shaheen Bagh and others inspired by it – such as the one at the clock tower in Uttar Pradesh’s Luckonw – makes religion, for the first time, the test of Indian citizenship.

The government says the law will help non-Muslim refugees fleeing religious persecution from Muslim-dominated countries. Critics, however, say the law discriminates against Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Constitution.

They also fear that the CAA, used in conjunction with a nationwide NRC (national register of citizens), could further target minority communities.

Protests against the CAA have included brutal crackdowns by police forces in various states, with at least 21 being killed during agitations in Uttar Pradesh alone.

On Wednesday the Supreme Court heard a whopping 140 anti-CAA petitions, but refused to announce a stay on the law until it had the government’s response.