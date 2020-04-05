ramayan’s-deepika-wants-hrithik-alia-as-ram-sita;-any-guess-whom-she-chose-for-raavan’s-character?

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 18: 40 [IST]

On public demand, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returned to television to entertain the viewers amid the nationwide lockdown. The actors – Arun Govil (Ram), Deepika Chikhalia (Sita), Sunil Lahri (Laxman) and Arvind Trivedi (Raavan) became household name with the show. Recently, it was revealed that the mythological show’s re-run garnered record viewership. The show has also been trending on social media, especially for Laxman’s savage responses. Recently, Deepika Chikhalia spoke about the show and revealed whom she wants to see as the characters of Ramayan in Bollywood. About the show, Deepika told the entertainment portal, “Ramayan is a show for the soul. I feel millennials will have a different opinion after watching the first few episodes.” When asked as to whom would she see from Bollywood as the new age Sita and Ram, she named Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan. Any guess whom she chose for Raavan? The actress said, “As per the Ramayan, there are many versions of it, Sita was not a tall lady. Her head would reach exactly till Lord Rama’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia Bhatt. I feel Hrithik Roshan would make for a good Lord Rama and Ajay Devgn will be excellent as Raavan. As far as Lakshman goes, I feel Varun Dhawan might be a good option.” For the uninitiated, Ramanand Sagar directed TV series was aired during 1987 on DD National. The show at that time had 82% of viewership, which was high for any Indian television shows. It was telecast in n 55 countries and at a total viewership of 650 million. It entered Limca Book of Records as the most watched mythological series. Also Read: Ramayan: Laxman’s Savage Responses, Urmila’s Sacrifice & Bharat’s Love For Ram Prompt Hilarious Memes