ramayan-spark-feminism-debate;-netizens-express-anger-on-twitter!

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 13: 26 [IST]

The iconic Ramanand Sagar show, Ramayan hit the TV screens after years on March 28, to encourage people to stay indoors amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronvirus outbreak. It has just been a few days that the show is being aired and netizens lashed out at Kaikeyi and her maid, Manthara, which in turn escalated feminism debate on Twitter. While a few users hurled abuses at Kaikeyi and her maid, some of them called her a ‘pseudo feminist’. Take a look at a few tweets! Sridleo: Mandara and Kaikeyi kind of women are still alive. And they are living their lives under the garb of journalists. Anshi Shrivastava: #Kaikeyi said…. “poore sansar me ek hi kaikeyi hai aur rhegi” N i felt thatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat. Shantanu: Worst lady ever #Kaikeyi. Aviatrix👩‍✈‍: Kaikeyi was the first pseudo feminist.#Ramayan. Rahul: Kaikeyi giving the second biggest betrayal in Indian history after jadeja running Hardik out in CT2017. Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳: You hate Ravan, I hate Kaikeyi. We are not same bro. Sanjana Reddy: Kaikeyi was a class A bitch, wasn’t she? Asking for her son to be crowned king was alright, but sending Ram to exile was evil at a whole new level. Don’t bash me, I won’t take it back! @NidhiiTweets_: #Kaikeyi was best Example of Fake Feminism.#Ramayana… A few users liked the reaction that Laxman gave to Kaikeyi when she asked Ram to go on a vanvaas. A user tweeted, “Did anyone noticed #laxman directly takes the name of #Kaikeyi after listening the news of Vanvas. His anger is litFireFire🙌🏻Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyesSmiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes. #RamayanOnDDNational#ramyan,” another user wrote, “Did you watch #Ramayan today ?I liked the way #Lakshman just ignored #kaikeyi after bowing down to his father King #Dhasrath. We must thank the producer & director for selecting such an #energetic & #effervescent actor for the role of #Lakshman. “राम अयोध्या”.”

— sᴀɢᴇɴ 🐼 (@Sagen_25) March 31, 2020 (Right now)

Me to kaikeyi & manthra #aajkhushtohbahuthongetum#youmustbeveryhappytoday #kaikeyi #manthra #kaikayi #manthara #Ramayan #RamayanOnDDNational #laxman #thuglife #deewar #Dialogue #AmitabhBachchan #DDNational #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/wthDUyFLho

— Chirag Rajvaniya (@mr_rajvaniya) March 31, 2020 Dashrath Reaction after Kaikeyi asked her 2 wishes be like👇#Ramayana #kaikeyi #RamayanOnDDNational pic.twitter.com/qnf4l2O3cp

— Rohit Yadav (@RohitnVicky) March 31, 2020 (Social media posts are not edited)