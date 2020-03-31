Ramayan back on TV: Here's what Ram aka Arun Govil is doing

Contents
- 1 Ramayan’s Ram aka Arun Govil is seen catching up the show at home
- 2 Arun GovilRamanand SagarRamayan
- 3 Central Minister Baabul Supriyo On The Return Of Ramayan on TV
- 4 Ramayan and Mahabharat may return to TV: Excited or Not?
- 5 The Beautiful Love Story Of Indian Television Couple Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee
- 6 Karishma Dharmendra Bhuta to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai
- 7 I have had a great 10 years in the industry, and look forward to many such decades: Neil Bhatt
- 8 We have no God father in the film industry ready to invest money on us: Debina Bonnerjee
- 9 Ramayan ‘vanvas’ track in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz
- 10 I am blessed that I am getting to play the roles of goddesses on TV: Neha Sargam
- 11 Historical/mytho/ fantasy space allows male actors to act, unlike saas-bahu drama: Ankit Arora
Ramayan’s Ram aka Arun Govil is seen catching up the show at home
Indian historical-drama epic television series Ramayan which aired during 1987-1988 is being retelecast on Doordarshan along with several other popular serials of that era — like Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus. The serial was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar.
Recently, a picture of Arun Govil aka Ram watching Ramayan on television with his grandchildren has gone viral on social media.
In the picture, he is seen catching up the show all over again at home with his family.
Take a look…