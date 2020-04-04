ram-charan-and-chiranjeevi-encourage-pm-modi’s-appeal-of-lighting-lamps-on-5th-april-2020

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020

While the country is undergoing a 21-day nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged countrymen to light lamps on 5th April at 9 pm for nine minutes to proclaim the nation’s solidarity in fighting Coronavirus. Well, Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have endorsed Modi’s appeal to switch off the lights at homes and light lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes. The actors took to their respective social media handles asking their fans to support the initiative. Ram Charan, in a 21-second long video, urged people to show solidarity with the Prime Minister. He captioned the video, “I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all. With the same spirit, let’s light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget!” (sic)

— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 4, 2020 On the other hand, Chiranjeevi in his 45-second video appealed people to observe the activity, along with the family, using diyas, torch lights or mobile torch lights. He asked people to stand united and pass on the message to the world. The video caption read, “Tomorrow #5th Apr20 @9PM for 9 minutes, ONLY from the safety of our homes, let us all light lamps to drive away the darkness and gloom of #Corona. Let us show that we are all United in this fight to save humanity #LightForIndia #StayHomeStaySafe.”(sic) Tomorrow #5thApr20 @9PM for 9 minutes, ONLY from the safety of our homes, let us all light lamps to drive away the darkness and gloom of #Corona. Let us show that we are all United in this fight to save humanity. #LightForIndia#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/c6olRBsSWP

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 4, 2020 Recently, Chiranjeevi had set up a Corona Crisis Charity to support the daily wage workers from the Tollywood industry who are facing losses due to the nationwide lockdown. The senior actor has donated Rs 1 crore, while Ram Charan announced a donation of Rs 70 lakh for the relief effort. Interestingly, the father-son duo had recently made their Twitter debut to interact with their fans. COVID-19: Tollywood Unites Against Coronavirus, Spreads Awareness!