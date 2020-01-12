rakul-preet-singh-heats-up-winter-with-new-bold-bikini-picture:-check-fans’-reactions

Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek, Rosie Perez may be called as witnesses for Weinstein rape case













Actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a stunning throwback picture from her recent Ibiza vacation. The bold bikini photo of the De De Pyaar De star has heated up the winter on social media.

The Shimla Mirchi actress was on a trip to Ibiza a few months ago and had shared some pictures from there on social media. Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram on Saturday to post another photo from the trip. She captioned the pic with, “Just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead throwback #ibizadiaries #beachbum #dreamer #gypsy.”

The picture shows Rakul Preet Singh flaunting her skinny body in a blue bikini on the beautiful seashore of Ibiza. The blue water and sky in the backdrop give this photo a very killer look. The irresistibly sexy still is setting temperatures soaring on Instagram, where she boasts of 12.7 million followers. One of her followers named Kumar S Naresh replied to her post saying, “Uffff winter become hot.“

Rakul Preet Singh’s throwback bikini picture from Ibiza vacationInstagram

Rakul Preet Singh was busy throughout 2019 as she had five releases in the year. But it was not a good year for the actress. Her Hindi film De De Pyaar De became a big hit at the box office. However, the remaining four films – Dev, NGK, Manmadhudu 2 and Marjaavaan – failed to strike a chord with the viewers.

The actress has four projects, including a long pending one – Shimla Mirchi, in her kitty. She will be next seen with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is yet to go on floors. She will work with Sivakarthikeyan in R Ravikumar’s upcoming Tamil movie, which is currently being shot. She is also teaming up with director Kaashvie Nair for her upcoming Bollywood movie.

Rakul Preet Singh’s replies to her bikini postInstagram

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness freak and often shares her workout videos on social media. The actress shed some pounds for De De Pyaar De after the producer asked for it. But her fans down south were not happy with her skinny look and had gone on to troll her badly earlier last year.